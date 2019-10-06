CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CSS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CSS Industries has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $14.35.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSS Industries by 112.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 250,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries during the first quarter worth $68,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 215,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CSS Industries by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.

