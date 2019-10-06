CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
CSS traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,773. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CSS Industries has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $14.35.
CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. CSS Industries had a negative net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.98%.
About CSS Industries
CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, gift, and craft products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and gift consumer products include craft ribbons and bows, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, knitting needles, needle arts, kids' crafts, infant products, journals, gift card holders, all occasion boxed greeting cards, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items, as well as floral accessories, including pot covers, foil, waxed tissue, shred, aisle runners, corsage bags, and other paper and film products.
Featured Story: What are retained earnings?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CSS Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSS Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.