CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 306,869 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in CSI Compressco were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 473,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CCLP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,830. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.92.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%. Equities analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CSI Compressco Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

