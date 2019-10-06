CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CSGS. BidaskClub lowered CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Sidoti lowered CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $58.00 price objective on CSG Systems International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ CSGS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.99. 372,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,728. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.00. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $57.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.95%. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 34.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,978,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

See Also: Call Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.