Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Get Crossamerica Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Crossamerica Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. 3,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,610. The stock has a market cap of $593.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. Crossamerica Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.59 million. Crossamerica Partners had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Crossamerica Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crossamerica Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crossamerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossamerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.