Critical Contrast: Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Xilinx has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xilinx and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilinx 29.19% 35.99% 18.42% QuickLogic -120.05% -77.17% -38.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xilinx and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilinx 0 13 11 0 2.46 QuickLogic 0 1 2 0 2.67

Xilinx presently has a consensus target price of $118.62, suggesting a potential upside of 25.87%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.90%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Xilinx.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xilinx and QuickLogic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xilinx $3.06 billion 7.78 $889.75 million $3.48 27.08 QuickLogic $12.63 million 3.23 -$13.78 million ($0.15) -2.34

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. QuickLogic does not pay a dividend. Xilinx pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xilinx has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Xilinx beats QuickLogic on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

