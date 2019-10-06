Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 target price on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 446,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,514. Crispr Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.11.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 848,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,400,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Otto Klein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,665 shares during the period. OZ Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

