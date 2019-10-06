Credit Suisse Group Trims Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Target Price to $71.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $75.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.47.

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,515,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416,214. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $3,151,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 267,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,862,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 6,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $395,552.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,285 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,381. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

