Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CRD.A stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 16,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,566. Crawford & Company has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $573.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

