CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRAI. BidaskClub upgraded CRA International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research set a $53.00 price target on CRA International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of CRAI stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 56,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $330.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. CRA International has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $54.23.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.95 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CRA International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. CRA International’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in CRA International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 139,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

