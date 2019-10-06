Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Up 6.3%

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shot up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.25 and last traded at $143.13, 2,146,937 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,612,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COUP. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $101.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $166.00 target price on Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $150.00 target price on Coupa Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -221.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $38,069.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares in the company, valued at $38,069.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total value of $182,412.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $182,412.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,054 shares of company stock worth $41,537,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 53.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Coupa Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 86.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Coupa Software by 78.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 42,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

