Counterparty Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Counterparty has a market cap of $4.41 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00021117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Zaif and Tux Exchange. In the last week, Counterparty has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,007.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.94 or 0.02774509 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00410468 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000567 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,426 coins. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io . Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

