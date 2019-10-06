CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $666.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $586.24. 389,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,077. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $600.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $549.37. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $315.85 and a 1-year high of $639.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 22.48%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.39, for a total value of $9,045,380.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total value of $15,219,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,794 shares of company stock valued at $28,629,079 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after buying an additional 445,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,788,000 after buying an additional 246,705 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,035,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 395,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,035,000 after buying an additional 70,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 359,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,050,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

