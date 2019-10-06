Contrasting Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) and Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Voyager Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Coherus Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Coherus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Therapeutics -106.23% -71.08% -20.05% Coherus Biosciences N/A N/A -70.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voyager Therapeutics and Coherus Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Therapeutics $7.62 million 81.66 -$88.29 million ($2.75) -6.13 Coherus Biosciences $1.56 million 938.63 -$209.34 million ($3.22) -6.52

Voyager Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Coherus Biosciences. Coherus Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Voyager Therapeutics has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus Biosciences has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Voyager Therapeutics and Coherus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Coherus Biosciences 0 0 7 0 3.00

Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.14, suggesting a potential upside of 72.95%. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $32.57, suggesting a potential upside of 55.18%. Given Voyager Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Voyager Therapeutics is more favorable than Coherus Biosciences.

Summary

Voyager Therapeutics beats Coherus Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with AbbVie Inc.; Sanofi Genzyme; the University of Massachusetts; and MRI Interventions, Inc., as well as collaborations with Brammer Bio and Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies to support the development of its gene therapy programs. It also has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy products. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States. Its clinical-stage product candidates include immunology, anti-tumor necrosis factor biosimilar candidates, CHS-1420 for adalimumab and CHS-0214 for etanercept, which has completed Phase III clinical programs; ophthalmology biosimilar candidates, CHS-3351 for ranibizumab and CHS-2020 for aflibercept that is in preclinical development; and CHS-131, small molecule therapeutic candidate and other metabolic conditions. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

