Contrasting Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) & Bat Group (OTCMKTS:GLG)

Pinnacle Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PPBN) and Bat Group (NASDAQ:GLG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Bankshares has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bat Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Bat Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Bankshares $22.47 million 2.13 $4.16 million N/A N/A Bat Group $490,000.00 7.67 $7.65 million N/A N/A

Bat Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinnacle Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Bat Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Pinnacle Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bat Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Bankshares and Bat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Bankshares 19.30% 11.00% 0.97% Bat Group -331.46% -122.06% -86.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle Bankshares and Bat Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Bat Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Pinnacle Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bat Group does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pinnacle Bankshares beats Bat Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle Bankshares

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation operates as a bank holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and savings and time deposits. It also provides residential and commercial mortgages, home equity loans, consumer installment loans, construction loans, agricultural loans, investment loans, small business loans, commercial lines of credit, letters of credit, real estate mortgages, and student loans, as well as overdraft protection. It also provides insurance, including property and casualty, life, and health, as well as investment and annuity products; merchant bankcard processing and cash management services; surety bonds; and check and credit cards, telephone banking, ATM, simplified employee pensions, and e-commerce and other services. The company offers its products and services through nine offices, including main office and Vista Branch in the Town of Altavista; the Airport, Timberlake, and Rustburg branches in Campbell County; Old Forest Road branch and Odd Fellows Road branch in the City of Lynchburg; Forest branch in Bedford County; and Amherst branch in the Town of Amherst. Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Altavista, Virginia.

About Bat Group

Bat Group, Inc. engages in leasing used cars to individual and corporate customers under the Batcar brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei. It also rents cars to other auto rental companies at a discounted rate, as well as provides car pooling services. The company was formerly known as China Bat Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bat Group, Inc. in June 2019. Bat Group, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

