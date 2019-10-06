Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Container Store Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a sell rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.06.

Get Container Store Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TCS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. 140,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,590. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $223.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Container Store Group has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Container Store Group will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Container Store Group by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Container Store Group

The Container Store Group, Inc engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including closets, collections, and hooks, as well as bath, kitchen, laundry, gift packaging, long-term storage, office, shelving, storage, trash, travel, and elfa branded products.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.