Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROAD. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.25 target price (up from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Construction Partners from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.51. 194,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,536. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 5,000,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $67,350,000.00. Company insiders own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 687,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

