Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

CSTM traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 726,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,819. Constellium has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 16.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 297,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 19.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,323,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 212,488 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

