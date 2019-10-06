Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.32. Constellation Brands reported earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.73 to $9.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America set a $221.00 price target on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.81.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,331. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.69. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $228.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.04.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.