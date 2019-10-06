Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of CWCO traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.39. 78,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $240.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 14,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $212,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 10.8% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,550,000 after buying an additional 113,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

