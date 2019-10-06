ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,123,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

