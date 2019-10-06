ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CFMS. BidaskClub lowered ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BTIG Research lowered ConforMIS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConforMIS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.10.

Shares of ConforMIS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 1,642,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,673. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,218,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,007,103. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,326,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 639.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,001,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,689 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConforMIS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 478,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About ConforMIS

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

