Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will announce sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Concho Resources posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXO. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

In other news, President Jack F. Harper purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 170,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,567. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brenda R. Schroer purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,994.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,820 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 78,872.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Concho Resources by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,103,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Concho Resources by 836.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 486,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 434,299 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Concho Resources by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,465,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $273,580,000 after purchasing an additional 412,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,449. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.20. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $160.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.89%.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

