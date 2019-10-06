Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 34,399.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.
