Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 34,399.60%. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. owned 0.53% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

