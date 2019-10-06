Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ELP. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE ELP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 217,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,764. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $935.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,778.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 76,222 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 279.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 81,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 411,690 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

