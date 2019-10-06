Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

ELP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.40. 217,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,764. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $13.73.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $935.04 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 512,617 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 411,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 341,700 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 372,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 180,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,118,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 147,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

