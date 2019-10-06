Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

CTBI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,553. The stock has a market cap of $743.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $46.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.98 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 28.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 1,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,290.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.