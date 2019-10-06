Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CVGI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

CVGI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. 268,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.76. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.19 million for the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3,680.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,565 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

