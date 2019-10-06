Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 1,070,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,143. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $21.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 305,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 175,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

