Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $6.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,690.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.64. 1,070,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,143. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

