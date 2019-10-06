Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

NYSE:FIX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.18. 285,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $59.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $650.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.49 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 4.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $230,395.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,472,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.47 per share, with a total value of $37,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,631.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $623,570 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 945.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 156,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 103.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 129,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

