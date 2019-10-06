Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $65.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CMA. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Comerica from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $63.91. 1,056,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,942. Comerica has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). Comerica had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 166.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,581,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,331 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 9,489.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 62.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,745,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,819 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,414,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,248,000 after purchasing an additional 293,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Comerica by 1,146.4% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 300,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 276,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.