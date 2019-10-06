ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ColossusXT has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $2,062.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,565,999,615 coins and its circulating supply is 11,524,957,788 coins. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

