ColossusXT (COLX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $49.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (CRYPTO:COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,567,847,765 coins and its circulating supply is 11,526,805,938 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

