Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets set a $81.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Colliers International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.42. The company had a trading volume of 32,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,147. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $745.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,042,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 33,394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 320,256 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,930,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 579,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,439,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 505,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 94,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.