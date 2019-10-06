CoinUs 1-Day Volume Hits $9.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One CoinUs token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $412,207.00 and $9.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005479 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000096 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

