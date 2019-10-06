Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.51. 2,025,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $62,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,930. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 231,079 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 81,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,142,362,000 after buying an additional 2,827,833 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 285,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

