Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.32.
CTSH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $76.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock worth $1,838,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.
