Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.32.

CTSH stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $76.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $161,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $28,119,005.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,212 shares of company stock worth $1,838,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

