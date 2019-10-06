Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CVLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. 7,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,912. The company has a market capitalization of $211.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.68. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.78%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director Dallas L. Smith sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $59,683.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Macgregor S. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,674 shares of company stock valued at $174,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 449.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.