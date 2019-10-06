Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CODA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,268. Coda Octopus Group has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

In other Coda Octopus Group news, Director G Tyler Runnels sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $63,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 2,974.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 333,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 606.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 198,711 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 37,104 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 758.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 43,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

