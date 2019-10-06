CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNXM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

CNXM stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.00. 146,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,421. CNX Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. CNX Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 32,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

