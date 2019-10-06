CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus set a $66.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.46.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,611. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $323,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,797,281.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $2,011,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 257,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock worth $5,432,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 157,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 72.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,508,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,346,000 after buying an additional 633,549 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,699,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,418,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth $227,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

