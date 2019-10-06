CLS’s (CLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

CLS stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($3.12). 130,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 237.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 232.64. The firm has a market cap of $971.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. CLS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 257 ($3.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Andrew Kirkman purchased 20,000 shares of CLS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,584.48). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,195 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,958.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

