Clorox’s (CLX) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $137.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $143.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Clorox from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Shares of CLX stock traded up $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $151.38. 1,224,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,097. Clorox has a 12-month low of $141.53 and a 12-month high of $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,443. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 6.4% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 49.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $1,839,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $321,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

