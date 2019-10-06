Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Citigroup

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $167.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.25.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,224,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,097. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.59. Clorox has a 1-year low of $141.53 and a 1-year high of $167.70.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $1,137,432.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,716,840.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,609 shares of company stock worth $2,497,443 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.4% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 49.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $1,839,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 4.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.