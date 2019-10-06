CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Achieves $1.27 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $9,639.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002965 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004140 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001233 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00064860 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,347,889 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bitbns, Livecoin, Binance, Mercatox, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

