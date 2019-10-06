Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 18,486,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542,735. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 50.72% and a return on equity of 238.16%. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s payout ratio is 11.27%.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,727 shares in the company, valued at $948,792.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,224.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 67,500 shares of company stock worth $551,320. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 111,125 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,363,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after buying an additional 565,405 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 67,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 502,030 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 135,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

