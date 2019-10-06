Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:CLIR remained flat at $$1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,069. Clearsign Combustion has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Clearsign Combustion
ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.
