Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:CLIR remained flat at $$1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,069. Clearsign Combustion has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearsign Combustion stock. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clearsign Combustion Corp (NASDAQ:CLIR) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Clearsign Combustion worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clearsign Combustion

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

