City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Receives $13.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

In other City Office REIT news, Director John Sweet bought 2,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,905.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 15.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in City Office REIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 155.4% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 618,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 376,646 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 6.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,839,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 23.0% during the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 128,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 854,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $41.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.