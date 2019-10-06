Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Citizens stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Citizens has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.65.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 234.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 454.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

