Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Citizens stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. Citizens has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $8.65.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%.
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to international residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,110 independent marketing consultants, as well as through approximately 50 independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.
