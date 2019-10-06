Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will post $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,943.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $74,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 84.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,060 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 408,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

